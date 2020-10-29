Thoothukudi tops southern districts in daily case count

Madurai records marginal increase in number of fresh cases

After a brief lull, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Thoothukudi crossed the 50-mark. With reporting of 57 new cases and discharge of 65 people from hospitals on Thursday, Thoothukudi, which has marked a total case count of 14,946, has 468 active cases.

Madurai recorded 51 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally of cases to 18,659. Fifty-six people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 556 active cases. No death was recorded on Thursday.

Kanniyakumari, with 35 new cases, has 502 people undergoing treatment at hospitals, even as 71 people were discharged. The district’s tally stands at 14,841.

Theni reported 24 fresh cases, with which its tally went up to 16,207. There were 26 discharges from hospitals.

Twenty people tested positive in Tirunelveli, taking the district’s infection tally up to 14,176. After the discharge of 72 people, the number of active cases in the district stands at 220.

Virudhunagar reported 19 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 15,405, and 29 discharges. There are 174 active cases in the district, which maintains a death toll of 220.

Sivaganga district accounted for 15 new cases to have a total case count of 5,865. There were 15 discharges marked at hospitals in the district.

Ramanathapuram registered 11 fresh cases, which pushed the district’s tally up to 5,988. Twenty-one people were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul recorded nine new cases and saw its tally move up to 9,758. Hospitals discharged 88 people on their complete recovery.

Tenkasi’s positive case count rose to 7,810 with the addition of seven cases. After 41 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 71 active cases.