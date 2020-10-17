Thoothukudi to have dedicated cycle lanes

THOOTHUKUDI

17 October 2020 19:56 IST

Thoothukudi Corporation has planned to create dedicated lanes for cycles on arterial roads to encourage people to use cycles as a mode of transport, with stress on its environmental-friendly and healthy lifestyle benefits.

Corporation and revenue officials took out a cycle rally here on Saturday. Around 50 persons participated in the rally which traversed important roads and landmarks such as Palayamkottai Road, old corporation building and Sivan Temple Road and returned to the Corporation office. The public were urged to use cycles to stay fit and protect the environment from pollution.

Advertising

Advertising

To create a pollution-free Thoothukudi, dedicated lanes for cycles would be created under the Smart Cities Mission programme, Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan said.