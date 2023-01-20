Thoothukudi to get well-equipped unit for manufacturing ornamental products from water hyacinth

January 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district is to soon house a well-equipped unit for making ornamental products from water hyacinth (Eichhornia), which is treated as a water weed and thrown away after being removed from waterbodies and irrigation channels.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Monitoring Officer for the district Sijy Thomas Vaidhyan said the district, which had already established value-addition units of water hyacinth at two places, would get a full-fledged central unit for making more ornamental products from the water weed. Since similar units in Jharkhand were making huge revenue by selling their value-added products, the aspiring self-help groups would be trained by the experts from the north Indian State.

Since sale of the value-added products of water hyacinth had been a problem to the self-help groups making these products, the district administration had roped in a few firms which were already into this business.

“Since the Collector has allotted a building in an accessible place for starting the centralized value-addition unit, those who collect water hyacinth, the raw material, from the waterbodies and the irrigation channels in rural areas, should ensure continuous supply to the value-addition unit so that supply chain will never get disturbed. The water weed collection techniques will also be taught to the women collectors,” said Ms. Sijy, who along with District Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected a few ongoing development projects.

Expressing satisfaction over the training they had been given so far on making ornamental products from water hyacinth, members of the women self-help groups said the district, having abundant growth of water hyacinth at eight places, could make wonders with these water weeds. Hence, each village panchayat could collect water hyacinth from the waterbodies under their jurisdiction and sell it to the women self-help groups involved in this venture.

Since the Jharkhand-based firms were market leaders in making ornamental products from water hyacinth and exporting the same in a big way, these firms were ready to buy it from the Thoothukudi-based SHGs. Hence, the products to be manufactured in the upcoming value-addition unit could easily be sold through these exporters.

“As more number of trained manpower – around 600 women - will be required for the new unit, the village panchayat heads, besides ensuring continuous supply of water hyacinth to the value-addition centres, should encourage aspiring women to enter this venture,” the women SHG members said.