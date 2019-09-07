Madurai

Thoothukudi to get linear accelerator for cancer patients

Linear accelerator for external beam radiation treatment being installed at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Linear accelerator for external beam radiation treatment being installed at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

more-in

The Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which is receiving around 50 cancer patients everyday for treatment, is all set to commission a linear accelerator, a device most commonly used for external beam radiation treatment for cancer patients as the infrastructure for installing this equipment is almost ready.

For installing the ₹6 crore-worth linear accelerator in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, a specially designed radiation-proof room is getting ready in the oncology department. Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani, Assistant Resident Medical Officer Insuvai and Head, Department of Oncology Lalitha Subramanian inspected the ongoing work in the room and reviewed the progress on Friday.

“The bunker is ready and base plate of the equipment has been fixed. CT scan for simulation has been installed. The work is progressing well and the linear accelerator will be commissioned within two months. Based on the need, the radiation dose will be fixed by the oncologist. While this treatment would cost around ₹1.50 lakh in private hosptials, it will be free of cost here,” said Dr. Silas.

The state-of-the-art equipment will have generator back-up to serve the patients even during power-cuts.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 12:06:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/thoothukudi-to-get-linear-accelerator-for-cancer-patients/article29355719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY