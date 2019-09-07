Thoothukudi to get linear accelerator for cancer patients

The Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which is receiving around 50 cancer patients everyday for treatment, is all set to commission a linear accelerator, a device most commonly used for external beam radiation treatment for cancer patients as the infrastructure for installing this equipment is almost ready.

For installing the ₹6 crore-worth linear accelerator in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, a specially designed radiation-proof room is getting ready in the oncology department. Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani, Assistant Resident Medical Officer Insuvai and Head, Department of Oncology Lalitha Subramanian inspected the ongoing work in the room and reviewed the progress on Friday.

“The bunker is ready and base plate of the equipment has been fixed. CT scan for simulation has been installed. The work is progressing well and the linear accelerator will be commissioned within two months. Based on the need, the radiation dose will be fixed by the oncologist. While this treatment would cost around ₹1.50 lakh in private hosptials, it will be free of cost here,” said Dr. Silas.

The state-of-the-art equipment will have generator back-up to serve the patients even during power-cuts.