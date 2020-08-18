Thoothukudi students take cleanliness message to village

Thoothukudi

18 August 2020 08:56 IST

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Kamaraj College here conducted an awareness campaign recently on ‘Garbage-free India’ at Manjalneerkayal village.

The campaign focussed on the importance of segregating waste, especially single-use plastic goods, and the importance of afforestation. The students also sensitised the residents on how open defecation affected their health.

Advertising

Advertising

The students painted the walls with pictorial messages to drive home the importance of solid waste management.A group of transwomen performed traditional dances such as karagattam and paraiattam to create awareness of environmental conservation.

D. Nagarajan, Principal; A. Devaraj, Head, Department of History and NSS Programme Officer, B. Ponnuthai, Assistant Professor of Commerce, panchayat president Vijaya and vice-president Balamurugan were present.