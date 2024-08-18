GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi SP visits government hospital, Tiruchendur temple

Updated - August 18, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Superintendent of Police Albert John inspects Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi on Saturday night.

Following complaints of unauthorised persons gaining entry into the government medical college and hospital in Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police Albert John, who took charge a few days ago, visited the premises on Sunday.

According to police, Mr. Albert John went around the multi-storied building and checked the functioning of CCTV cameras. He wanted the police personnel at the outpost to monitor the entry and exit of the public and vehicles closely.

In-patients and their attendants, who were being monitored by private security staff, were also given instructions to maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

The SP instructed the police in the jurisdiction to interact with hospital authorities at periodic intervals so that the security system would be in place without any gaps.

On Saturday, the SP visited Subramanian Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur and held a review meeting with police and HR&CE officials about the arrangements being made for Pournami celebrations scheduled on Monday.

It has been the practice of devotees to arrive here a day earlier and after taking a dip in the sea, start moving towards the sanctum sanctorum for darshan from 4 a.m.

The police officers were told to keep surveillance along the shore and adequate barricades were being arranged at car parking and other areas. The SP visited Shanmuga Vilas Mandapam and the free and paid entry counters. As construction activities were underway in and around the temple, the potholes had to be covered properly in view of the anticipated crowd.

HR&CE Joint Commissioner Gnanasekaran and DSP Vasanthraj were among those present at the meeting held at the Tiruchendur temple police station.

