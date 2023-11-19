Thoothukudi SP announces dos and don’ts ahead of monsoon

November 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has released a set of instructions to be followed by the public in the district ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

People must not touch or go near electrical wires, electrical boxes, electric poles or transformers and if they come across any wires that have got severed, they should inform the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board office at the earliest. Also, people who witness such severed wires should make sure that no one touches or steps on it until the TNEB staff arrive.

Further, people have been advised not to go near water stagnating near electric posts or transformers. Moreover, parents should restrict their children from playing outdoors to prevent such unfortunate accidents.

People should not take shelter under trees, electric posts, and open spaces during rain. Instead, they should stay under a concrete roof. The use of electrical equipment such as mixers, grinders, mobile phones, among others, should be avoided during rain, importantly during lightning and thunderstorms.

Water seepage from walls of houses and other buildings should be noted and rectified. People should inform TNEB regarding branches of trees touching electric wires as green leaves are a good conductor of electricity. Safety procedures should be followed while cutting down such branches.

Further, people residing in damaged houses and buildings have been advised not to stay there until the rain subsides. Most importantly, during times of flooding and overflowing in any waterbodies, they should distance themselves from such places. Vehicle users must be careful while driving on roads and should be vigilant enough to avoid potholes.

In the event of any emergency, they should call toll-free number 100 or Thoothukudi district police control room contact number 95141 44100.

