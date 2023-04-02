Thoothukudi Smart City works expected to be completed by June, says Kanimozhi

April 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Smart City works initiated over the last two years under Thoothukudi Corporation limits were expected to be completed and dedicated to public use by June, said Lok Sabha MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

Presiding over a review meeting on the Corporation premises where Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, SP Balaji Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar, Mayor Jagan Periasami, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, DRO Ajay Srinivasan, Deputy Mayor Jenitta and others participated.

According to the officials, the MP was informed about the progress of various works under way in the Old Bus Stand, construction of stormwater drains, commercial complex around the bus stand, underground drainage and beautification of parks.

A few projects, including laying roads or widening them, have already been completed and put to use in VVD junction.

The total works taken up within the Corporation were estimated at ₹ 952 crore, officials said and added that under the Smart City initiative, Thoothukudi got ₹ 1000 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Kanimozhi said that only after the DMK came to power in May 2021, the real momentum picked up when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the district immediately upon assuming office, she recalled.

To a query, she said that the officials promised to get the works completed in the next 60 days, which would facilitate the residents to use the new facilities from June in all probabilities.