Thoothukudi sees moderate rainfall

Though the Indian Meteorological Department had sounded ‘red alert’ for the southern districts in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, Thoothukudi alone experienced moderate rainfall on Friday.

As Burevi made its second landfall between Pamban and Thoothukudi after entering Sri Lanka’s Trincomallee, a few parts of the coastal district experienced decent rainfall on Friday morning.

Since most of the system and rainfed tanks in the four southern districts have less than 40% of water against their maximum capacity, the farmers and the officials expected heavy rainfall so that farming operations go into top gear.

The district administrations in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari had deployed men and material required for relief and rescue operations anticipating “extremely heavy rainfall”.

However, Burevi deviated towards the delta districts, leaving the southern districts high and dry.

The only solace was that a few parts of Thoothukudi district recorded moderate rainfall of 3 cm against the predicted precipitation of over 20 cm. As some parts of the city saw water stagnation, the Corporation personnel swung into action to pump out the stagnant rainwater.

Inspecting the draining of stagnant water with 103 motors into the Puckle Channel from various parts of Thoothukudi on Friday morning, Collector K. Senthil Raj said no damage of houses or loss of life or cattle were reported from any part of the district. As 200 persons from vulnerable areas were shifted to the relief centres within in Thoothukudi Corporation, good food was served last night besides masks, sanitizsrs, mats etc. All of them returned home this morning as no water had entered their houses.

Though drinking water was being supplied after proper cholorination, the residents should drink boiled water during the rainy season, Dr. Senthil Raj appealed.

Fishermen of the district have been asked not to venture into the sea for fishing until further orders.

In the forenoon, the sky remained overcast in the region but it turned sunny as the day progressed.

Rainfall in Thoothukudi district (in mm): Vaippaar – 31, Kaayalpattinam – 30, Thoothukudi – 29.60, Tiruchendur – 24, Vedanaththam and Vliaathikulam – 12, Ettaiyapuram and Keezha Arasadi – 9, Ottapidaaram and Maniyaachi – 5, Kadambur – 4, Kovilpatti – 3.50, Srivaikundam and Kayathar – 1,