Thoothukudi residents get relief as Corporation drains rainwater

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
November 06, 2022 19:42 IST

Stagnating rainwater being removed at P&T Colony in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Residents in Thoothukudi Corporation heaved a sigh of relief as the civic authorities had drained rainwater stagnated in low-lying areas swiftly on Sunday.

While the dry spell continued in the district over the last 24 hours, with intermittent drizzle in some pockets, the Corporation team swung into action and pumped out the water immediately.

“We planned in such a way that men and machine were rushed to the location in no time and we cleared,” said Mayor N.P. Jagan, who was supervising the operation in the city along with Commissioner T. Charushree and other senior officials.

The residents had been experiencing nightmares due to the waterlogging and inundation since 2015. Streets in many areas were filled with rainwater and it took many days to dry up. The slush and potholes led to freak accidents and sometimes it was serious as well.

However, during the electioneering, the DMK president M.K. Stalin promised to put an end to the water inundation, if elected. And after winning, he toured the district and inspected a few locations where the storm water drainage works commenced last year.

The civic authorities were hopeful of getting the works completed in about 7 to 10 months. The works were being carried out in phases and there was no constraint for funds.

However, activists claimed that the rains had not yet started and even before the real spell, many city streets were in bad shapes. The Corporation officials have not completed work in full in any location. As a result, residents faced problems while using the roads.

The AIADMK councillors blamed that the Mayor, two Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan and the Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi’s presence here had not brought any change to the people as promised to the voters.

Rainfall

The rainfall (in mm) recorded in the district during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Thoothukudi: 6, Kayalpattinam : 8, Kulasekarapattinam : 16.2, Sattankulam : 2.6, Kovilpatti : 12, Kalugumalai : 13, Kayathar : 2, Kadambur : 7, Ettayapuram : 1, Kadaladi : 2, Surankudi : 20, Vaipar : 4 and Vedanatham recorded 5 mm rainfall.

