Thoothukudi residents find no solace in CM’s lightning visit

December 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited just one spot in the flood-ravaged Thoothukudi district on Thursday, the residents are still living in darkness and without drinking water, medicines and food in their inundated houses for the fifth day.

Even though the coastal district became an ‘island’ after experiencing heavy downpour on Sunday and Monday, the official machinery did not take any effective measures to drain floodwater, said the residents.

To make things worse, electricity supply to more than 80% of the district remains affected since Sunday. Tangedco officials said they could not attend the technical issues in electric poles, transformers and substations as all their assets had been inundated.

“While we gradually restore power supply to areas where floodwater has receded, we can’t go ahead with our work in all the places. We can restore power only if Thoothukudi Corporation officials make sincere efforts to drain the water at least by deploying diesel pumps,” lamented a senior Tangedco official.

The doctors of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital expressed displeasure over the delay in draining the water from the hospital premises, which is also struggling without electricity. “We have shifted all the patients requiring kidney dialysis to Kovilpatti GH and other hospitals,” said a senior doctor.

The residents said the officials were concentrating only on a few marooned places in the northwestern part of the city like Kurinji Nagar and Muththammal Colony, instead of taking steps to drain the water in every part of the district.

“Even Mr. Stalin visited just Kurinji Nagar area. Is he thinking that his lightning visit to just one place will comfort the residents of the entire district? What is the purpose of his visit?,” asks K. Ravi, a resident living near Kurinji Nagar.

The southern parts of the district have been almost devastated by the flood. After Punnaikayal on the estuary of the Tamirabharani became inaccessible, the fishermen from Amali Nagar, Manappadu, Idinthakarai and a few more villages are supplying food, drinking water, medicines, etc., to the people by boat.

“We are reaching them by boats and helping them. Sisters of Holy Cross, Madurai, donated ₹1 lakh for buying essential commodities for the villagers, which was handed over to them on Wednesday,” said Rev. Dr. Lerin De Rose, parish priest of Manappadu.

The Tamirabharani waters entered over a hundred shops in Authoor and Eral. “The flood destroyed over ₹30 lakh-worth electrical goods in my electrical shop. It also inundated my hardware shop adjacent to the electrical shop. I don’t know how to come out of this situation,” says Arumuga Kumar of Vadakku Authoor.

In Eral, the river water washed away everything from a few textile showrooms. “We have to start afresh with the goods we had stored in the first and the second floors,” said the owner of a textile showroom.

The brick kilns of Vazhavallan, Alwarthirunagari, Eral, Umarikadu, Mukkani and Authoor, located close to the Tamirabharani, were also wiped out. “No government official met us to at least understand our loss,” said the owner of a brick kiln.

Now, the affected people have pinned their hope on the government and the insurance firms to get bailed out of this situation.

