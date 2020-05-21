Thoothukudi reports 22 new cases for second day

For the second straight day, Thoothukudi district recorded 22 new COVID–19 positive cases, including 17 from Maharashtra, on Thursday. The district’s tally is 135.

A few streets of Innaciarpuram in the city were announced as ‘containment zone’ after a 70-year-old man living in a home for aged priests tested positive. When he was admitted to a private hospital for a surgery, medical examinations showed that he had contracted the viral infection. Subsequently, he was shifted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said the man had visited a super market, government hospital and a private hospital over the past few days.

In Tirunelveli district, 11 persons – all returned from Maharashtra – tested positive to take the district’s toll to 253 and the number of active cases to 174.

Tenkasi district reported eight more positive patients, including three from Maharashtra, who took the total number of infected persons to 83 and the active cases to 33. The number of positive cases in Kanniyakumari district remained 49 as no new cases were reported there on Thursday.

Nineteen persons tested positive in Madurai district, bringing its tally to 191. Sixteen of the new cases had travelled to Madurai from Mumbai by bus. They were from Usilampatti, Melur, Alanganallur and Kallikudi blocks. An official from district administration said they reached Madurai on May 18 and 19. A 20-year-old woman who had travelled to Madurai from Delhi by train also tested positive. She hails from Melur block.

One of the two local positive cases was an 80-year-old man from Thathaneri Main Road. He had contact with a positive person. He as well as the other local positive case – a 50-year-old man from Jaihindpuram – displayed symptoms like cold and cough. Both had no travel history.

All the eight fresh positive cases that were reported in the district were admitted to Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital – the first time that positive cases, who were so far admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, were admitted to the Virudhunagar hospital.

“With the number of patients admitted to the GRH increasing, patients from Virudhungar district are being retained in the district,” Collector R. Kannan said. All the fresh cases were from Maharastra.

The Collector said the Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital, with 130 beds, would be adequate to handle positive cases. “If need arises, we can use the facilities at the 150-bedded Sivakasi GH,” he added.

The total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district is 69.

Four persons from Dindigul district who had returned from Maharashtra four days ago, tested positive along with a local person. They were moved to Karur Government Medical College Hospital. In Theni, one among the four fresh cases was a person who had returned from Maharashtra. The other three contracted the infection after coming into contact with a positive person.

In Sivaganga, one person who had returned from Kolkata tested positive. The other two fresh cases had travel history.