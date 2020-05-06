Thoothukudi records two new positive cases

Thoothukudi district, which was about to attain ‘green’ zone status after being in ‘red’ and ‘orange’, slipped again with two persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The duo were identified as a lorry driver, 36, from Malavarayanaththam near Nazareth and a woman, 22, from Adhanur near Eppothumventran. They were admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Hospital sources said the lorry driver, who returned home with cold, cough and fever after his trip to West Bengal and other north Indian States, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Similarly, the woman was also brought to the hospital the same day, following her return from Chennai, with similar symptoms.

After they tested positive, efforts were on to identify those who had close contact with them. Also, Malavarayanaththam and Aadhanur were declared ‘containment zones’ and disinfection operations had begun, sources said.

Of the 27 positive patients from Thoothukudi district, 26 were treated successfully and discharged from the hospital. The lone victim was a 72-year-old woman. Consequently, the district was categorised as ‘orange zone’ with no fresh cases for the past 19 days. Even as the district was about to receive ‘green zone’ status soon, the two fresh cases delayed its march.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli, another woman from Melapalayam tested positive on Wednesday. She is the mother of a female patient who tested positive the previous day.

“We lifted samples from the mother after her pregnant daughter tested positive on Tuesday when she came to the urban primary health centre for check-up before due date,” health officials said.

“The pregnant woman became infected after her husband took her to a family in home-quarantine. She was visiting a hospital at Thiyagaraja Nagar for regular check-up and, hence, doctors and staff there have been quarantined,” they added.

Tenkasi

Tenkasi district’s Puliyangudi added one more positive case, a 27-year-old man, on Wednesday.

Moreover, four positive patients, who were undergoing treatment in Tenkasi Government Hospital, were shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

“We wanted to shift an infected elderly woman to TVMCH as she also had diabetic complications. Her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, who too are being treated for the viral infection at Tenkasi GH, wanted to get shifted to TVMCH. Hence, they were moved,” a doctor said.