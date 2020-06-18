Thoothukudi records 2 more deaths; cases go up by 30 in Tirunelveli

18 June 2020 22:45 IST

Even as Thoothukudi district added 27 more COVID–19 positive cases, including 26 indigenous cases, to its tally on Thursday, two men undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital died.

One of the victims was a 70-year-old homeless man from Ervadi in Tirunelveli district and the other was a 37-year-old labourer from Muthiahpuram. Now, the district’s death toll stands at five.

A Philippines national on board a coal ship from Indonesia had symptoms of viral infection as the ship was berthed at VOC Port on Wednesday. After he tested positive, he was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

A pregnant woman who returned from Chennai and was admitted to hospital a couple of weeks ago after she tested positive, delivered a baby through caesarean section and was discharged on Thursday.

Tirunelveli reported 30 fresh cases. Its tally is 552 and the number of active cases 154. The new cases included three workers involved in construction of a building on the Collectorate premises.

Tenkasi recorded 34 new cases, including 33 indigenous cases. Its tally went up to 196 and the number of active cases to 98.

Kanniyakumari recorded 19 new cases – 10 of them indigenous – that took its tally to 149 and the number of active cases to 67.

Twenty-eight fresh cases were reported in Ramanathapuram. Its tally rose to 222. All new cases had returned from Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Theni reported six cases on Thursday. Three among them had travel history. The fourth patient had been living in Chennai and had come here recently. The other cases reported from Cumbum and Thenkarai had no travel history.

Sivaganga recorded seven new cases from Sivaganga, Tirupattur and Nattarasankottai. A GH lab technician too tested positive. Dindigul recorded one fresh case – a pregnant woman from Palani.

Thirteen new cases – four of them were cross-notified from other districts – were reported in Virudhunagar. Seven of the new cases had returned from Chennai. With this, the district’s tally rose to 181 and number of active cases to 46.

Nine persons tested positive in Madurai, bringing the tally to 495. A Health Department official said the fresh cases included two doctors from Madurai, who were working at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

The fresh cases were reported from Karimedu, BB Kulam, Villapuram, Kamarajar Salai, Theppakulam and Vandiyur. One case had been cross-notified to Tiruchi. The district has 159 active cases.