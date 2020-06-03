Thoothukudi records 17 fresh cases

03 June 2020 22:14 IST

Tirunelveli reports 12 cases; Madurai’s tally goes up by 7

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI/THENI

Thoothukudi recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, all indigenous, that took the tally to 294 and the number of active cases to 135 on Wednesday.

None of the 685 passengers, who were brought to VOC Port from Colombo in Sri Lanka by Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa on Tuesday, tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirunelveli district recorded 12 new cases – six indigenous and six imported – to take the total number of infections to 378. The district has 98 active cases.

While Tenkasi added four new cases, including an imported case, to take its tally to 94, Kanniyakumari reported one indigenous case. The district has now 32 active cases and Tenkasi has 21 cases.

Seven persons, including a frontline worker, tested positive in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 276. The 26-year-old frontline worker is from Anna Nagar. A 28-year-old man working at a shop in Ellis Nagar also tested positive. Other cases were from different areas, including Sellur, Solaialagupuram, Alathur and Melur. Three persons were discharged on Wednesday, and the number of active cases is 96.

With two fresh cases testing positive, the number of total cases in Theni district went up to 116. According to officials, the fresh cases – one from Theni and the other from Cumbum – had returned from Chennai and Bangalore respectively. So far, 99 persons have been discharged from hospital.

In Ramanathapuram, for the first time, a doctor having a hospital at RR Sethupathi Nagar tested positive. Officials said the 60-year-old doctor had volunteered to undergo swab test as he had COVID-19 symptoms. Immediately after testing positive, he got admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Steps were taken to disinfect his hospital. All the patients and visitors, numbering close to 140, were screened. Similarly, the family members of the doctor, hospital staff and those living close by were told to cooperate for screening. The total number of cases in the district rose to 90, and 54 of them have been discharged.

In Sivaganga, a lone indigenous case tested positive. The district’s tally now is 35, and 29 among them were discharged from hospital.

A total of 28 persons were discharged from different hospitals in Virudhunagar district, where one positive case was recorded on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in the district came down to 38. The district’s tally of positive cases is 128.