Thoothukudi ranks third in implementation of Jal Sakthi Abhiyan

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Tuesday said that the district currently stood third in the Jal Shakti Abhiyan ranking, which is revised on a daily basis.

The Collector, who inspected the kudimaramathu work at Thiruvaranganeri tank near Srivaikuntam, told mediapersons that the district had secured the ranking among 254 districts in the country owing to proper implementation of the programme in three firkas -- Udangudi, Sattankulam and Parivallikottai in Ottapidaram taluk -- that have been identified for the programme.

Progress in various intervention areas such as water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of waterbodies and tanks, reuse and recharge structures, watershed development and afforestation, organising melas for farmers, and other special interventions are being tracked for the assessment. “Awareness is created among farmers about techniques that require less amount of water for irrigation. So far, a total of 10 lakh saplings have been planted in the three firkas," he said.

The Collector said that 70% of desilting work under kudimaramathu has been completed so far. “All works would be completed before September 30,” he said. Thirty-seven tanks were covered under the kudimaramathu scheme, while 87 minor irrigation tanks and 472 small ponds and water bodies were being desilted by the Rural Development Department. Further, various organisations were taking up desilting activities in 50 tanks under their CSR programme, while a number of tanks were being desilted under the ‘Ooruku 100 kai’ initiative of the district administration.