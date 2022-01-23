‘Thoothukudi port has potential to become major hub’

Thoothukudi

23 January 2022 20:09 IST

The Thoothukudi port has the ability and potential to bring development to the State and become a major industrial hub/port city, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi at the ninth edition of CII Logistics 2022.

Speaking at the event on the Future of Thoothukudi port city, she said the State government was working towards the development of the port into an industrial hub and the local people also welcomed this.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing to the efforts made in this regard, she saidthe Chief Minister promised ₹1,000 crore investment for the development of the port and this would help the port grab more opportunities and draw more investments.

This first of its kind development in South East Asia would create a great impetus for the development of the Southern Districts in the State. It would in turn act as a major boost and push for the port. The development of Thoothukudi would bring a positive change in the State,she said.

Tamil Nadu had a rare combination of good infrastructure with skilled workers and young professionals. With the Centre and State government working together in this regard, it would take Thoothukudi to a level of industrial development which will also help in the overall development of Tamil Nadu, she added.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan appreciated the efforts taken so far by the authorities to develop the port city. The event was attended by the Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj, Chairman of TIIC Hans Raj Verma, Chairman of VOC Port Trust T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu S Chandrakumar and CEO of DP World Subcontinent Rizwan Soomar. Chairman of CII Thoothukudi Chapter Michael Motha welcomed the participants to the event that was held in the virtual mode and member Antony Thomas proposed a vote of thanks.