Thoothukudi police to enforce amended MV Act, to slap hefty fines on violators

February 26, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Talking on mobile phones and driving vehicles would end up in paying ₹ 1000 as fine for the first time and it would be 10 times - ₹ 10,000 - for those caught for the second time.

The Motor Vehicles Act, which was released with amendments, would be enforced by the traffic police with immediate effect, said Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan here on Sunday.

The press release stated that motorists who were spotted riding their two-wheelers or four-wheelers dangerously would be fined ₹ 5,000 for the first time and ₹ 10,000 for the second time. Those, who altered their vehicles and indulged in noise pollution and other offences, would face a stringent punishment.

Rash driving and drunken driving would have to cough up ₹ 10,000. Motorists who did not have driving licence will be fined ₹ 5000. Those vehicles which did not have proper insurance documents would attract fine of ₹ 2000.

As per the MV Act, only two persons (rider and pillion) should travel on a two-wheeler. Any additions would be fined with ₹ 1,000. Those not wearing seatbelts or not wearing helmets would have pay ₹ 2,500.

Vehicles without registration would be fined ranging from ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 5,000.

The SP appealed to the motorists to cooperate with the traffic police and ensure that the district was safe for the drivers and urged them to follow the road rules.