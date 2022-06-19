Thoothukudi police solve abduction case within 10 hours

They rescue two persons and arrest 3-member gang

A special police team solved a case of abduction within 10 hours and rescued the two persons who hailed from Thoothukudi and Theni and arrested three persons including two from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Following a complaint from Melba Thangam of Dravia Ratna Nagar in Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan directed the Sipcot police to register a case.

According to the complainant, her husband Kumar, 48, was abducted by unidentified persons in a car on June 15. She claimed a caller demanded ₹3 lakh ransom to release him.

A special team led by ASP G. Chandeesh was formed with Inspector Shanmugam, SI Ramakrishnan and others.

The team tracked the mobile handset of the victim and found the gang to be in Thiruvannamalai district. Immediately, the members rushed and rescued the victim.

The police also found that the gang had also abducted Mr. Kumar’s acquaintance P. Sekar, 61, of Theni district and rescued him.

The names of the arrested persons were given as Satish, 37, of Andhra Pradesh, Mani, 33, of Chettikurichi, Sivaganga district and Venkatesh, 36, of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Chandeesh said that they rescued the victims in less than 10 hours.

Probe with the accused revealed that they had indulged in the crime after Mr. Kumar and Mr. Sekar had promised to get them some chemical coated articles which would have divine and supernatural powers. They had also received ₹48,000 three months ago as advance, but neither gave them the materials nor returned the sum.

The arrested persons also confessed to the police that they were informed that the materials were available with a person in Periakulam, Theni district, and planned to make a few crore by selling them in Andhra Pradesh.

After registering a case, the Sipcot police produced them in a court, the police added.