Thoothukudi police recovered cash, properties totalling ₹5.38 crore in 2022, says SP

December 31, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan( Left) addressing a press conference in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

During 2022, the district police recovered cash and stolen properties valued at ₹5.38 crore, said Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that a total of 593 cases were registered and till date, 417 cases have been solved. The police had arrested 700 people in this connection across the district.

As for as narcotics substances were concerned, he elaborated the numerous measures taken by the police through out the year. The result was that many youngsters were now aware of the ills of consuming drugs. “We have educated and also created awareness among the vulnerable users,” he added.

A total of 696 kgs of ganja and other banned products were seized and a total of 270 people were held under POCSO (14), NDPS (43) and among others.

During the year, the SP said that special drive and focus was accorded in containing sand theft and illegal mining. Apart from the police, there were joint raids and checks conducted with the Revenue and Mines department officials in which 93 cases were booked and 120 persons arrested. A total of 108 vehicles was impounded.

