Thoothukudi police ready with special rescue units

Special Correspondent 10 November 2021 20:24 IST
Updated: 10 November 2021 20:24 IST

Special teams led by the Deputy Superintendents of Police had been informed to take up rescue work during the monsoon, said Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar.

Inspecting the machinery and equipment meant for rescue work during disasters here on Wednesday, Mr. Jayakumar said the men and machinery for rescuing people in district during storm and flood were kept ready.

People need not have any fear about their safety during the northeast monsoon, he said. He also appealed to the people not to bathe in rivers and ponds during the monsoon season.

