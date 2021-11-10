Madurai10 November 2021 20:24 IST
Thoothukudi police ready with special rescue units
THOOTHUKUDI
Special teams led by the Deputy Superintendents of Police had been informed to take up rescue work during the monsoon, said Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar.
Inspecting the machinery and equipment meant for rescue work during disasters here on Wednesday, Mr. Jayakumar said the men and machinery for rescuing people in district during storm and flood were kept ready.
People need not have any fear about their safety during the northeast monsoon, he said. He also appealed to the people not to bathe in rivers and ponds during the monsoon season.
