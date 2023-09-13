Thoothukudi police obliterate painting with caste overtones at 5,735 places

September 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After commencing its exercise of obliterating the painting in public places with caste overtones in July last, Thoothukudi district police have so far removed this problematic identity at 5,735 places in the district.

Since the paints in different colours are being applied in public places like bus shelters, electric poles, drinking water taps, public buildings etc. by different caste groups of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts to showcase their caste dominance in the places where they live in majority, it often leads to clashes between the youth affiliated to caste outfits. While one of the intermediate castes use red and yellow to show their presence in a particular place, red and green are being used by the Scheduled Caste.

Similarly, a few more intermediate castes also use green and blue, green and black to exhibit their identity, which is largely viewed as a warning to ‘outsiders’ entering their residential area.

Following an unpleasant incident in Maniyaachi police sub-division in Thoothukudi district in May last, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Sarvanan, who is conducting ‘Matraththai Thedi’ (in search of change) programmes in the villages through every police station wherein the Station House Officers tell the public about the need for living in peace and the impact of adverse impact of criminal cases on their personal and professional life, appealed to the villagers to drop the painting practice.

Subsequently, the exercise of erasing the paints with caste overtones in public places started from Maniyaachi sub-division, which, in the past had witnessed intense clash between two castes to claim several lives.

“After it was started in July last, the villagers have voluntarily removed these paints at 5,735 spots till September 12,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

During the ‘Matraththai Thedi’ events, which the police organise in the villages, the residents take pledges that they would not indulge any activity in the name of caste or religion that would undermine the peace and tranquillity of the hamlet.

“We’ve so far conducted 3,584 ‘Matraththai Thedi’ awareness events in the villages where 1,13,099 persons have participated and taken the pledges,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.