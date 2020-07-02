Thoothukudi police extending all support to CB-CID, says Inspector General of Police

Madurai

02 July 2020 15:15 IST

Talking to reporters, S. Murugan, who took charge on Thursday, said that the investigation into the custodial deaths in Sattankulam, was going in the right direction

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), S. Murugan, who took charge on Thursday, said that the Thoothukudi police was extending all support to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) that is probing the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.

Talking to reporters, he said that the investigation was going in the right direction. However, he refused to comment on the incident stating that the matter was now sub judice.

Mr. Murugan, who has already served in the same post of IGP (South Zone) between 2015 and 2017, said that the entire police force should not be seen with suspicion. “One or two policemen would indulge in some wrong-doings. Those people would be corrected. If they failed, they will face stringent action,” he said.

Mr. Murugan had visited Sattankulam on Wednesday and said those police personnel arrested in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks, would be suspended from service automatically if they are in judicial custody for 48 hours.