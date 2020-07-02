Thoothukudi police extending all support to CB-CID, says Inspector General of Police

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), S. Murugan, who took charge on Thursday, said that the Thoothukudi police was extending all support to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) that is probing the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
Talking to reporters, he said that the investigation was going in the right direction. However, he refused to comment on the incident stating that the matter was now sub judice.
Mr. Murugan, who has already served in the same post of IGP (South Zone) between 2015 and 2017, said that the entire police force should not be seen with suspicion. “One or two policemen would indulge in some wrong-doings. Those people would be corrected. If they failed, they will face stringent action,” he said.
Mr. Murugan had visited Sattankulam on Wednesday and said those police personnel arrested in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks, would be suspended from service automatically if they are in judicial custody for 48 hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath