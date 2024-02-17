Thoothukudi police conduct awareness rally on cyber crime

February 17, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

School and college students on Saturday participated in an awareness rally conducted by Thoothukudi police on adopting safety measures while handling online transactions through their mobile phones.

The rally, which began from Rajaji Park in the city, ended at Cruz Fernando Statue. The students were given placards on the dos and don’ts while being online and on social media networks.

The police officers said there were numerous ways of deceiving gullible people. The scamsters were not only anonymous, but also faceless. By playing a trick, they may get the data, which should not be shared under any circumstances.ss

The SMS received on lottery winner, offer of jobs and soft loans etc should not be entertained. There were many software, which could capture the image of the gullible public and other confidential information. The youth, who were trapped, had lost money in the process and, hence, they were urged to beware of cyber crimes and the criminals in the network.

The public must call 1930 for more information and girl students were advised not to share their pictures on social media, which could be accessed by unknown handlers.

ASP Kelkar Subramania Balachandra, ADSP Karthikeyan, Inspectors Joselin Arul Selvi and Shoba Jency and Kamaraj College vice-principal Arunachala Rajan participated.

