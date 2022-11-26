‘Thoothukudi-Nagapattinam four-way lane work to benefit six districts’

November 26, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi-Nagapattinam four-way lane construction is expected to benefit six coastal districts and would also be an alternate route along the east coast corridor for Chennai, said NHAI Project Director Y. A. Raut here on Friday.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the project road covering 315 kms between the two districts would cover Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi respectively.

The NHAI official said that the proposed project would be upgraded from two-lane to four-way lane along Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi section of NH 32. Under the Bharatmala Phase I scheme, the commencement of the project would begin soon.

The preparation of the DPR (detailed project report) was in progress and the consultant had submitted the project report in October.

The Project Director clarified that no forest would be affected in the implementation of the project. As for the status of alignment, 90 % greenfield and 10 % existing road would be in place. In short, the project, when completed would connect two major harbour cities of Chennai and Thoothukudi on the east coast corridor, he added.

