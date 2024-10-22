GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inspects precautionary works ahead of monsoon

Published - October 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Kanimozhi, MP, inspects one of the precautionary works being undertaken ahead of North-east monsoon, in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanimozhi, MP, on Tuesday inspected various precautionary measures being carried out in the district ahead of Northeast monsoon.  

As the district suffered several damages during the heavy rains that ravaged many places last year, various departments have joined together to prevent such occurrences in the future.  

Accordingly, bund strengthening works, bridge construction, desilting works, road laying works, among others were under way.  

Ms. Kanimozhi inspected the bund strengthening work, retaining wall and check dam construction that were carried out at Kutaikal ‘kanmoi’ in Srivaikuntam taluk at a cost of ₹75 lakh. She also inspected desilting works at Murappanadu canal and bridge construction work on Chennalpatti road and directed the officials to expedite the works.  

She inspected bund strengthening works, retaining wall construction works and other permanent restoration works under way at a cost of ₹5.46 crores at Melakkal Marudhur anicut, and Kaspa lake near Padmanabamangalam which were breached during last year’s floods.  

She also urged officials of the corporation and district administration to expedite the restoration works at Korampallam ‘kanmoi’ in Thoothukudi panchayat union where a major breach caused the water to enter many parts of the city.  

Ms. Kanimozhi also inspected a high-level bridge being constructed at a cost of ₹14.88 crore across Uppar odai on Kalangarai-Athimarapatti road and the ₹5.91 crore project of Uppar Odai bund strengthening work.  

She asked the officials to complete all the restoration works on a war-footing basis to avert any tragic incidents which hit the district last year.  

Thoothukudi Collector K. Elambahavath, Mayor P. Jegan, among others, were present during the inspections.  

