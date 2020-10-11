Thoothukudi Medical College gets state-of-the-art cancer block

THOOTHUKUDI

11 October 2020 20:02 IST

Chief Minister to inaugurate facility on October 13

Cancer patients in the district no longer have to travel long distances any more. The Government Medical College Hospital here has all facilities that will be dedicated to the people by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is expected to arrive here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister is visiting the district to review the COVID-19 situation and take stock of the requirements. During his stay, he will inaugurate new projects and lay foundation for development works, officials said here on Sunday.

The cancer outpatient ward at the hospital here was started in 2002. Over the years, under the National Health Mission Project, ₹16 crore was earmarked for establishing the cancer block. The State government, for its part, sanctioned ₹2.60 crore for construction of new buildings.

The works that started in 2016 ended a year later and equipment required for the cancer department was ordered and installed. Two months ago, authorities issued licence for operational purposes.

On an average, doctors say, at least 30 to 50 patients from Thoothukudi and surrounding pockets travel to other cities for treatment. With the launch of the cancer block here, the patients no longer need to travel.

Officials say eligible patients will get treatment under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme too. The state-of-the-art equipment can diagnose the tumour precisely and treatment can be planned accurately. The maximum dose to the tumour will not affect normal tissues. Radiation can be effective and the normal tissues will remain intact. Radiation oncologists, medical physicist and technicians have been appointed and trained.

Minister Kadambur Raju and Collector Sandeep Nanduri, among others, inspected the new facility on Sunday and supervised the arrangements.