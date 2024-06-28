GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi Mayor to launch zonal-level meetings from July

Published - June 28, 2024 05:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor N. P. Jegan addressing the Corporation Council meeting in Thoothukudi Friday.

Mayor N. P. Jegan addressing the Corporation Council meeting in Thoothukudi Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Beginning July, the Thoothukudi Corporation would hold zonal-level meetings which would help expedite grievances of the public faster, said Mayor Jagan Periasamy here on Friday.

Presiding over the council meeting at the Corporation building, he said that every Wednesday, public can submit petition in their zones. “We will start from July at the zonal-level every week in which the officials concerned, councillors and the zone-level chairpersons will be present,” he said.

The Mayor also said that the Corporation would upgrade and enhance the libraries and branch libraries in the city. The objective was to increase the reading habit. The libraries would be kept open near hospitals and bus stands and also in a few residential colonies.

When a few councillors raised issues about traffic congestion experienced by motorists across the city, the Mayor said that there were about 7,000 registered hawkers and roadside vendors. Whenever there was any encroachment, the civic authorities evicted them only in public interest.

Kallakurichi incident

Even as the meeting was called, AIADMK Councillor Mandiramurthy rose up and claimed that no work had happened in his ward. He went on to say that Thoothukudi police had seized huge amount of narcotics and demanded stern action. Immediately, the DMK Councillors raised a hue and cry.

The AIADMK member went on to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and also said that Tamil Nadu had become a hub for narcotics as ganja was available everywhere, the DMK members demanded him to sit. However, the AIADMK member walked out.

Out of the seven AIADMK councillors, only two attended the meeting, while four others visited the Corporation, but left the venue after signing the register. The lone member Mr Mandiramoorthy, who walked out, did not sign the register, officials said.

The Corporation had tabled 31 resolutions at the meeting and they were unanimously passed. Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Deputy Mayor Jenita and other officials attended.

