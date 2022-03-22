Thoothukudi Mayor begins work to salvage ‘floating town’

The major problem will be the early completion of underground drainage scheme, which was started in 2008

The Thoothukudi Corporation, which has been literally ‘floating’ every monsoon since 2018, can heave a sigh of relief, if the plans of new Mayor N.P. Jegan materialise before the northeast monsoon this year.

The major problem will be the early completion of the underground drainage scheme, which was started in 2008. The delay has prevented the civic body from relaying the damaged roads.

“Even after 14 years, this project is yet to be commissioned. As the execution of this project within the city is almost complete, we’re concentrating on commissioning the sewage treatment plant, with the capacity of 28 million litres per day, at the garbage yard north of Ayyanarpuram close to the East Coast Road. Once the plant is commissioned, the treated water will be used for creating greenery and given to members of the public free of cost for nourishing their homestead garden,” Mr. Jegan says.

“If the liquid waste getting generated in the city is pumped out properly to the sewage treatment plant near Ayyanarpuram, there will be no water stagnation in the city. The storm water drainage channels are being strengthened, and their construction is being expedited,” Mr. Jegan says.

Another pressing problem is inadequate drinking water supply. Even when Thoothukudi was a minicipality, the residents would get drinking water supply at 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. and, that too, in insufficient quantity. But the situation has improved with the commissioning of new projects.

After the fourth drinking water pipeline was commissioned, 83 million litres per day is being pumped to the Thoothukudi Corporation from the pumping station on the banks of the Tamirabharani near Vallanadu. Though the city’s daily requirement is 63 million litres per day, some of the areas do not get sufficient supply owing to poor maintenance of pipelines. “Hence, we’ve fitted the flow meter to measure the actual quantity we receive in the city. Moreover, the leaks are being plugged to ensure supply to every resident paying the water tax,” Mr. Jegan says.

“We’re planning to create new roads and revive the unused stretches in bad shape to ease traffic congestion in the city. We’re planning to create a road along the Puckle Channel that originates at Third Mile. Since a road has already been formed along the Puckle Channel from Terespuram (the end point in the east) up to a point near Third Gate, we’re planning to create the new road from Third Mile to Anna Nagar. The motorists going to take Madurai Road and the places on the northern side of the city can take this road instead of getting chocked in the traffic in the city,” he says.

To make garbage collection more effective, Mr. Jegan has demarcated the boundaries of the areas assigned to the teams of sanitary workers.

“I’ve decided to introduce the monthly grievance redress meeting at every ward. It will be attended by Corporation officials. I’ll will also participate at the meetings whenever it is possible. Moreover, we’ve introduced a WhatsApp number (73977 31065) for the residents to register suggestions and complaints in the form of photos or videos,” Mr. Jegan says.