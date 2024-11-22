ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi Mayor addresses inundation issues and drainage system challenges

Published - November 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor N. P. Jegan giving the necessary order to a petitioner at the Corporation office in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said that the city has 60 wards most of which have a proper drainage system that prevents waterlogging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at an event organised for issuing orders for resolved petitions, he noted that, “The grievance redressal camps are held regularly by the corporation on a ward wise basis. In the camp held on 20th of this month, 27 petitions were received. These were swiftly addressed by the corporation and orders have now been issued to nine petitioners.”

However, rainwater stagnation has been observed in areas including Rajiv Nagar and Teachers Colony, where drainage work was under way. These areas have vacant spaces which make up about 20-30% of the total area, where water tends to accumulate.

He added that the plastic waste in stormwater drains has caused blockages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Deputy Mayor S. Jenita were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US