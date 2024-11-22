Thoothukudi Mayor addresses inundation issues and drainage system challenges

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said that the city has 60 wards most of which have a proper drainage system that prevents waterlogging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at an event organised for issuing orders for resolved petitions, he noted that, “The grievance redressal camps are held regularly by the corporation on a ward wise basis. In the camp held on 20th of this month, 27 petitions were received. These were swiftly addressed by the corporation and orders have now been issued to nine petitioners.”

However, rainwater stagnation has been observed in areas including Rajiv Nagar and Teachers Colony, where drainage work was under way. These areas have vacant spaces which make up about 20-30% of the total area, where water tends to accumulate.

He added that the plastic waste in stormwater drains has caused blockages.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Deputy Mayor S. Jenita were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.