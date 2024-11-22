 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Thoothukudi Mayor addresses inundation issues and drainage system challenges

Published - November 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor N. P. Jegan giving the necessary order to a petitioner at the Corporation office in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Mayor N. P. Jegan giving the necessary order to a petitioner at the Corporation office in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said that the city has 60 wards most of which have a proper drainage system that prevents waterlogging.

Addressing the media at an event organised for issuing orders for resolved petitions, he noted that, “The grievance redressal camps are held regularly by the corporation on a ward wise basis. In the camp held on 20th of this month, 27 petitions were received. These were swiftly addressed by the corporation and orders have now been issued to nine petitioners.”

However, rainwater stagnation has been observed in areas including Rajiv Nagar and Teachers Colony, where drainage work was under way. These areas have vacant spaces which make up about 20-30% of the total area, where water tends to accumulate.

He added that the plastic waste in stormwater drains has caused blockages.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Deputy Mayor S. Jenita were present at the event.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.