Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency records 70.93% polling

April 19, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

C. Palanivel Rajan
Voters waiting to cast their votes at St. Mary’s Boys School polling booth in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Voters waiting to cast their votes at St. Mary’s Boys School polling booth in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

 

Barring few incidents like poll boycott and glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in some places, the voting process in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency ended largely incident free. 

The average voter turnout recorded at the end of the day was 70.93%, a slight increase from the previous election’s turnout of 69.48% 

Unlike in other districts, no extra efforts were made by the Election Commission to make model polling stations or only women managed polling stations. 

A model polling booth at B.M.C Matriculation Higher Secondary school in the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency did not have any special arrangements or decoration to make it any different. The irony was that the presiding official and the polling officials who were at the booth were unaware that it was a model polling station. 

While it must be done by the zonal team officials and Election Commission, no one put an extra effort. “Other districts had decorated model booths with lights and flowers to make it unique but here it was dull like any other booth,” a polling official said. 

To differentiate the women-managed polling stations, in polling stations in other Lok Sabha constituencies they were painted in pink colour, but here that was not seen in the polling stations in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. 

An elderly couple who visited the polling station at B.M.C Matriculation Higher Secondary school said they have never missed a single poll in their life. “Though we stay in a different district, we never fail to vote on the day of polling,” they added.  

A 21-year-old woman named A. Jennifer, said, this was the first time she had voted and to get the real experience of the process she went to the polling booth with her friends instead of parents.  

“I felt that the discussion about the voting process with friends itself will be a whole new experience. If I had come with my parents they would have taught and instructed me instead of discussing with me,” she said.  

Likewise, many people with many ideas and emotions exercised their franchise with satisfaction that they had fulfilled their democratic duty. 

