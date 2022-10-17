Thoothukudi imparts trauma care training to over 6,000 volunteers, students

The district administration created record on Monday by imparting trauma care training to 6,148 volunteers and the students on the occasion of ‘World Trauma Care Day’ to obliterate the earlier record of training given to 5,000 persons in Coimbatore district.

Inaugurating the training session, District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the government, with the objective of instantly providing trauma care to anyone getting injured in mishaps or natural calamities, had planned to give training to 5,000 government officials, volunteers and the students in each district. After Coimbatore district had achieved this target, Thoothukudi district had imparted this training to 6,148 persons including members of NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Indian Red Cross, school and college students, teachers, professors, government officials and the public who volunteered to undergo training.

“If we happen to see an accident victim, we should give the first-aid on-the-spot to save the victim’s life for which this training will come in handy. Since the State Government has made it clear that the ‘Good Samaritans’ should not be harassed, anyone can help the victims of accidents and natural calamities,” Dr. Senthil Raj.

The District Collector, a qualified physician, gave useful tips to the trainees on saving the accident victims.

“We should not give water to the victims even though they would be asking for it. The injured victim should be shifted for further treatment as per the techniques taught during the training session, which will avoid aggravation of injuries, especially fractures. Those who have breathing trouble after the mishap should be given artificial breathing until he or she is shifted to the nearest hospital in an ambulance. If needed, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) should be given. We should take a vow to save at least a life during our lifetime by properly undergoing this training,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

An awareness short film was screened on the occasion.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

In Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, trauma care awareness rally was taken out after Dean M. Ravichandran flagged off the rally. Nursing and paramedical students participated in the rally and distributed awareness pamphlets to the public. CPR demonstration was also conducted by a team of doctors led by Mohamed Rafi, Head, Department of Accident and Trauma Care. A team of fire and rescue services personnel gave demonstration on saving the accident victims.

Regional Transport Officer Chandrasekaran participated.