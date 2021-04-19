Thoothukudi has 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines: Collector

THOOTHUKUDI

19 April 2021 20:20 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday said the district had 5,000 vaccines and, hence, there was no shortage of the immunogen.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a review meeting on steps taken to implement the new lockdown restrictions, Dr. Senthil Raj said action taken against COVID-19 protocol violators had ensured that 80% of the public wore masks while visiting public places. Also, anti-COVID-19 operations had moved to top gear in the district.

Since 5,000 vaccines were at vaccination centres across the district, there was no dearth for the immunogen and any sudden spurt in demand could be managed with stocks available at the cold storage facilities Tirunelveli and Madurai.

He also allayed fears and scotched rumours about “foulplay in counting centres”:

“We have installed 180 surveillance cameras at all vantage points of the counting centres including strong rooms where electronic voting machines were kept,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari, District Revenue Officer Kannabiraan and senior officials participated in the meeting.