GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thoothukudi Government Hospital gears up for heavy rain

Published - November 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Equipment such as generators at Thoothukudi government Medical College Hospital are being moved to elevated locations.

Equipment such as generators at Thoothukudi government Medical College Hospital are being moved to elevated locations. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

After the Indian Meteorological Department’s heavy rain alert to southern districts in Tamil Nadu, medical equipment and generators at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital have been shifted to safer locations.  

The flood in 2023 ravaged most parts of the district and important files, computers, medicines, expensive equipment, blood bank, generators and motors, among others, at the GH were damaged, resulting in a huge loss to the institution and doctors.  

Since the rain caused an unprecedented situation, the staff were helpless when the flood water entered the hospital, said J. Silas Jayamani, Resident Medical Officer.  

While all staff, including doctors and dean G. Sivakumar, remained in the hospital overnight till the water receded, nothing could be done to safeguard the materials. When important medical equipment like Cath lab were damaged, the entire process got halted for more than a month till the problem was resolved, he recalled.  

Due to lessons learnt from the experience, the generator slab had been elevated up to five feet to avoid damage to all the seven generators at the hospital. “As generators went dysfunctional, the entire electricity supply to the hospital got cut the whole night and the next day. So, to prevent such occurrence again, all slabs have been elevated,” Dr. Silas Jeyamani said.  

Further, all 36 motors to pump water to the tanks were also placed over the elevated slab. While the central lab, equipment such as computer, printer and other related accessories, blood storage machine, cell separator and agitator machines were shifted to the first floor, flooring of the medical store, blood bank, surgical store, UPS room was raised to prevent entry of water into those rooms.  

“When the blood bank and medicines were damaged due to water stagnation, it took more than a month to restore supply of blood and medicines,” he added.  

Other arrangements such as storage of food from civil supplies at safer locations and motors to pump out water from the hospital were had been made to face any emergency situation, said Dr. Silas Jeyamani.  

Published - November 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.