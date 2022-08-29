Thoothukudi gets six more polling booths

Collector K. Senthil Raj releases draft electoral roll at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The district has 1,617 polling booths as per the draft polling booth list released by District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday, which was received by District Revenue Officer S. Kannapiraan.

The district, having 14,99,557 voters including 7,31,785 men, 7,67,622 women and 170 other voters as per the electoral rolls released on January 5 last, had 1,611 polling booths. Since the Election Commission of India has mandated that polling booths having more than 1,500 voters should be split to create new booths, six new polling booths have been created in the district to take the tally to 1,6,17.

Accordingly, Vilaathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Srivankundam Assembly constituencies have got each one more booth while Kovilpatti has got two more booths, Dr. Senthil Raj said, adding that the draft electoral roll would be released on November 9.