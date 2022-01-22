Thoothukudi gets ready for projects worth ₹57.10-crore

THOOTHUKUDI

22 January 2022 20:04 IST

CM inaugurates an effluent treatment plant set up at a cost of ₹35.84 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated development works worth ₹57.10 crore, taken up under Smart Cities Mission and Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project, in Thoothukudi district through video conference mode.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, for the benefit of students and general public, a Traffic Park, Science Park, Anthropology Park and a planetarium have been established on an area measuring 9,135 square metres at a cost of ₹.9.76 crore on Tamil Salai (Palayamkottai Road) in ward 42. The idea behind setting up the traffic park was to create an awareness of traffic rules and regulations among the public through explanations of signage, traffic sign boards, signals, LED delineators. The complex also houses an amphitheatre.The air-conditioned planetarium is equipped with 5.1 DTS sound system. At the Anthropology Park, visitors can get to know the customs, traditions, occupation and attire of the 12 major tribes who lived in India. There are sculptures depicting the five Sangam landscapes - ‘kurinji’ (mountains), ‘mullai’ (forests), ‘marudham’ (crop), ‘neithal’ (sea) and palai (desert).

The other projects commissioned on Saturday include an effluent treatment plant set up at a cost of ₹35.84 crore at Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi Corporation.

After using 25% of the treated water for the corporation, the rest can be sold for industrial use and agricultural purpose, thereby generating revenue for the civic body.

Under Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project, rejuvenation work was taken up at a tank on an estimate of ₹11.50 crore so as to store rainwater. The tank bund has been strengthened using the desilted soil with a view to making it a six-metre-wide pathway for walkers. It has been planned to create small islands in the lake where trees will be grown to make it a bird sanctuary.

Minister for Fisheries, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T Charusree and MLAs Shanmugaiah (Ottapidaram) and G.V. Markandeyan (Vilathikulam) participated in the function held at Muthu Hall of the Collectorate.