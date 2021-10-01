Thoothukudi gets ready for an ‘Integrated Command and Control Centre’

Thoothukudi

01 October 2021 18:50 IST

The ₹10-crore project will fine-tune vehicular traffic regulation, drinking water supply, etc.

The Corporation, which is executing ₹ 1,000 crore-worth development projects under its ongoing ‘Smart City’ programme, is all set to establish an ‘Integrated Command and Control Center’ on an outlay of ₹10 crore for fine-tuning vehicular traffic regulation, drinking water supply, underground drainage system, street-lighting etc.

As the Corporation is upgrading roads, bus-stands, bus-stops, drinking water distribution, storm water drainage, parks, vehicle parking bays etc. under the ‘Smart City’ programme, the urban civic body has embarked on establishing an ‘Integrated Command and Control Center’ to streamline the vehicular traffic, drinking water distribution, vehicle parking, time-table of mofussil buses, sewerage pumping etc. and sharing these information with the public.

Advertising

Advertising

In this connection, the Corporation held discussion with the stakeholders comprising school and college students, teachers, representatives of traders’ associations, autorickshaw and cab drivers and non-governmental organisations.

After Assistant Executive Engineer Saravanan and Assistant Engineer Prince explained in detail about the facilities available in the ‘Integrated Command and Control Center’ and its advantages through power-point presentation, Executive Engineer Ruben Suresh Ponniah, who was chairing the meeting, summed-up the ‘Smart City’ projects.

“Since the public can register complaints with the ‘Integrated Command and Control Center’ in case of any complaints relating to the Center, it will come in handy for the Corporation to attend the problem within next few minutes to ensure normalcy at the earliest,” Mr. Ruben Suresh Ponniah said adding that the public could get any information relating to Corporation from this Center.

After clarifying the doubts of the participants, the officials also recorded the suggestions given by them to make the system more effective.