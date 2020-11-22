Thoothukudi gets 12,000 applications for inclusion in voter list in a single day: Collector

Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan inspecting a special camp for registering eligible voters in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

22 November 2020 18:14 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The two-day special camp for registering eligible voters in the draft electoral rolls had drawn a good response in the district, said Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced conduct of special campaigns to enrol, delete and modify among others in the voter list.

In this connection, the district administration had organised special camps on November 21 and 22 across the polling stations and at the designated locations.

On the first day of the two-day camp, the officials had received 15,000 applications under different forms, including 6,7,8 and 8 A. For inclusion in the voter list alone, 12,000 applications have been received, Dr Senthil Raj said and added that they would be properly enumerated and included in the voter list.

The Collector appealed all the eligible voters (completing 18 years as on 1.1.2021) enrol in the voter list. The ECI has made elaborate arrangements and urged all the voters to cast their votes. Apart from physical submission of forms in the designated locations, public can also access through ECI website (www.nvsp.in) and approach the voters’ helpline.

The Collector visited Holy Cross Anglo Indian School and Subbiah Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School, where the campaign was under way.

Thoothukudi has six Assembly Constituencies, including Tiruchendur and Srivaikundam, and the draft electoral roll for the district was released on November 16. As per the ECI's guidelines, a similar camp for two days would be held on December 11 and 12.

Later, the Collector told reporters that the rainfall experienced in the district over the last two days had resulted in a few inundation at some wards. The civic authorities have been fully attentive and in at least seven wards, pumping of rainwater into the channels was under way with the help of 90 electric motors, he added.

The district administration was fully geared to face the challenges that may arise due to the northeast monsoon, the Collector said and added that 36 locations were under close surveillance by multi-department officials.

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jeyaseelan who was also present said that they had identified 20 relief centres within the city limits for shifting people in the event of heavy rainfall. All the ration shops in the city and district had been instructed to keep sufficient stocks of essential commodities., they added.