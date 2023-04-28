Thoothukudi forms taluk-level taskforces to check illicit sand mining, crimes

April 28, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration has deployed taluk-level taskforce to wipe-out illegal sand quarrying along the Tamirabharani watercourse and other areas besides nipping any unlawful activities under their jurisdiction. This comes in the wake of the gruesome murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis by illegal sand miners

Collector K. Senthil Raj told The Hindu that each taluk-level taskforce has officials drawn from the departments of revenue, police, public works and rural development, which would conduct surprise checks in the areas of their choice based on the intelligence inputs they receive. If the situation warrants, this taskforce will be given additional security cover during these inspections to neutralise any challenge from the criminals.

“These taluk-level taskforces have been encouraged to cultivate their sources in every village to provide them with credible inputs so that timely preventive measure can be taken in the right time to crush the criminals,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All history-sheeters, rowdies, anti-social elements, convicts released from jail after completion of sentence and troublemakers in every village will be brought under constant surveillance and picked-up for interrogation whenever the police get information about their nefarious plans. Moreover, they would be forced to execute bonds under Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code and violation of assurance they had given through his bond of being law abiding citizens would lead to their detention and imprisonment.

Village-level committees comprising elders of the villages, non-governmental organisations, educated youth and the youth preparing for competitive examinations would be formed in phased manner in every hamlet to check illegal activity.

Each school will have vibrant ‘Green Clubs’ to sensitise students about the need for increasing green cover, protecting the environment and natural resources.

“We’ve planned to install CCTV cameras on every road bordering neighbouring districts to check the movement of anti-social elements,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.