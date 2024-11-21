Thoothukudi fishing harbour to be upgraded soon, says Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan on Thursday said that the State government is implementing several initiatives to upgrade the standard of the Thoothukudi fishing harbour.

Speaking at the World Fisheries day celebrations, the Minister said that the government was set to adopt the latest technologies to enhance the standard of the fishing harbour. She highlighted the establishment of a separate bank for fishermen, following the request from the Thoothukudi fishermen community. “Similarly, the relief fund provided during the fishing ban season has been increased and successfully implemented this year,” she said.

Ms. Jeevan emphasised the positive impact of reclassifying fishermen from backward to most backward section, which has significantly improved their livelihood, education, and employment opportunities. Therespiram beach has been completely renovated with high mass lights installed to enhance its facilities.

District collector K. Elambahavath said that the day was celebrated annually to address the challenges faced by traditional fishermen and small scale fish entrepreneurs. The theme of this year’s celebration was “India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening small scale and sustainable fisheries”.

He highlighted the beauty of magnificent shoreline of Thoothukudi district spanning over 163.5 km from Vembar in the north to Periyathalai in south. He noted that the district was home to around 74,000 fishermen. He urged the people to create awareness about marine resources, responsible fishing practice, and sustainable aquaculture practices.

District Superintendent of Police Albert John and Deputy Mayor S. Jenita among other officials were present.