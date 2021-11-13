Thoothukudi fisherman rescued from mid-sea

Thoothukudi

13 November 2021 20:08 IST

Search on for another missing fisherman

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan visited a fisherman at a private hospital on Saturday where he is recovering after a fibre boat in which he was fishing reportedly capsized two days ago.

Fisheries Department officials said that fishermen Martin (50) and Pilendran (60) of Kombuthurai near Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district had ventured into the sea for fishing two days ago. As they were fishing, the fibre boat was suddenly caught in a heavy wind and it capsized.

The two fishermen were spotted by another group of fishermen, who were fishing nearby. Fortunately, they rescued Martin but could not trace Pilendran. They rushed Martin to the shore and admitted him to a private hospital in Tiruchendur.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Security Group police and others were informed about the missing fisherman. On the advice of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the Minister visited the family members of Pilendran and briefed them about the steps being taken to search for the missing fisherman. He handed over ₹1 lakh to the family members.

The Minister also gave ₹50,000 to Martin, who was recovering in the hospital. Collector K. Senthil Raj, A.D. (Fisheries) Vijayaraghavan were present.

In another case, Abdul Majid (42), a fisherman from Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, who was living in Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district, was found dead on Saturday.

Police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that along with six others, Abdul Majid had ventured into the sea two days ago in a boat owned by Ponnarasan. However, it is alleged that Majid slipped into the sea and could not be traced.

Following a complaint, the police conducted a search operation. On Saturday, a body was found near the shores. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and based on the report, further investigation would be conducted, the police said.