Thoothukudi firing victims remembered

THOOTHUKUDI

22 May 2021 19:37 IST

People from various walks of life, on Saturday, paid floral tributes to the portraits of 13 persons who were killed in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest violence on May 22, 2018.

When the protestors took out a rally to the Collectorate on that day to submit a petition seeking the permanent closure of the copper smelter, violence and arson broke out and 13 persons were killed due to police firing.

Floral tributes were paid to the victims at several places where a pledge to seek the permanent closure of the copper smelter was administered.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and DMK cadres paid floral tributes to the portraits of the deceased at the party office.

Cadres of Naam Thamizhar Katchi paid their respects to the portraits of the victims at Mattakkadai.

Similar events were organised in various parts of Thoothukudi, Kumareddiarpuram, Pandarampatti and other places.