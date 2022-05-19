Thoothukudi firing incident: Court-monitored probe sought 

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Thoothukudi firing incident in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed on May 22, 2018, the Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement has expressed its dissatisfaction that CBI has not filed a chargesheet against the police personnel involved in the firing incident.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, advocate Vanchinathan said that the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 101 people who protested against the Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi. Even after four years, chargesheet was not filed against the police personnel involved in the firing incident.

Disappointed with the CBI probe, he sought a court-monitored probe into the case and also demanded the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry report to be made public. Family members of the victims were present at the press meet. They urged the government to intervene and ensure justice for the victims.