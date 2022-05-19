Thoothukudi firing incident: Court-monitored probe sought
Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Thoothukudi firing incident in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed on May 22, 2018, the Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement has expressed its dissatisfaction that CBI has not filed a chargesheet against the police personnel involved in the firing incident.
Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, advocate Vanchinathan said that the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 101 people who protested against the Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi. Even after four years, chargesheet was not filed against the police personnel involved in the firing incident.
Disappointed with the CBI probe, he sought a court-monitored probe into the case and also demanded the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry report to be made public. Family members of the victims were present at the press meet. They urged the government to intervene and ensure justice for the victims.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.