Thoothukudi farmers to get insurance benefits for crop loss within a month, assure officials

The district administration and the Department of Agriculture should take earnest steps for getting insurance benefits from the insurance companies for the crop loss the farmers suffered last year due to heavy unprecedented downpour and consequent flood, agriculturists appealed during the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held here on Thursday.

Raising the issue, secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Bhuviraj said the farmers across the district, who had cultivated paddy, banana, betel leaf, chilli, grams, pulses, vegetables etc. had suffered huge loss in the flood triggered by the unprecedented 36-hour-long downpour. Even though most of the farmers had paid the premium for insuring their crops within the deadline, the agriculturists were yet to get the insurance benefits for the loss they had incurred.

Hence, the district administration and the officials attached to the Department of Agriculture should take immediate and earnest efforts to ensure the early disbursal of the insurance benefits, Mr. Bhuviraj appealed.

Farmers V. Krishnamurthy and Ravindran of Ettaiyapuram, Ram Prasad of Jegaveerapuram, Kasiram and Murugesan of Thottipatti also backed Mr. Bhuviraj.

The officials from agriculture department and the insurance firm informed that inspection of crop loss or yield had been completed and the details uploaded in the national crop insurance website. Hence, the farmers, who had insured their crops under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, would get their insurance benefits before the next agricultural grievances redress meet, the officials assured.

Mr. Krishnamurthy appealed to the officials to recommend to the Tamil Nadu Government for giving agricultural inputs to the farmers during ‘rabhi’ season as being given to the Delta farmers for ‘kuruvai’ paddy season every year. He also appealed to the government to waive the crop loans and the interest of the farmers who had suffered loss due to last year flood.

When G. D. Chandrasekar of Udangudi urged the officials to allow tapping of the ‘natural drink’ from palmyrah tree without naming it as ‘toddy’, the Collector and the officials wanted to know the name of the ‘natural drink’. When he replied that the government should allow toddy tapping, the farmers vociferously supported it saying that the tapping of toddy would avert hooch tragedies and the ill-effects of liquor.

However, the officials were evasive saying that they could not give any assurance in this connection even as District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan said the policy decisions of the government could not be discussed in the farmers’ grievance redress meet.

“You may submit a petition in this connection which will be forwarded to the government,” said Mr. Ajay.

Farmer Tamil Mani of Kurumbur said the gold jewells pledged by the farmers in Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society for raising loans were not returned even after the loans were repaid with interest. “Since the farmers’ accounts had been frozen following the scam in the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, the borrowers cannot get back their pledged gold ornaments even after repaying the loans. Hence, the Collector should intervene,” Mr. Tamil Mani said.

However, the officials said the pledged valuables could be returned only after the case filed in the court in this connection was disposed off.

When the farmers from Mullakkaadu, Muththaiahpuram and Aththimarappatti stressed the need for immediately repairing the breaches in the Korampallam tank, farmers from Pottaloorani submitted a petition seeking cancellation of permits given for three trash fish factories in their area.

Mr. Lakshmipathy explained about the simplified procedures to be followed for taking silt from the dry irrigation tanks.

Professor and Head of Agriculture Research Institute, Kovilpatti Saliha gave useful tips to the farmers on conserving soil health in the cultivable lands badly affected by the mid-December downpour last year.

Britto Raj of Department of Agricultural Engineering suggested the farmers to raise the height of the bunds around their ranches for protecting the soil health from being washed away by floods similar to the natural calamity they encountered in last mid-December. He also urged the farmers to switch over to organic farming to the maximum possible extent.

