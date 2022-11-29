Thoothukudi experiences widespread rain

November 29, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The unexpected early morning rain in Thootukudi on Tuesday has revived farmers’ hopes that they will get more rains at least up to mid-December.

The northeast monsoon that started in the district belatedly on October 29 has brought only 246 mm of rainfall against the average of 347 mm — a deficit of 29% — during October and November. Almost all waterbodies, which were overflowing during the corresponding period last year, are still dry to the disappointment of the farmers.

However, much to the relief of the farmers, the district experienced widespread rain in the early hours of Tuesday. The rain that started at 4 a.m. intensified a bit around 7 a.m. forcing Collector K. Senthil Raj to declare holiday for schools. While the sky remained overcast, the drizzle stopped completely around 10 a.m.

The unexpected showers caused water stagnation in a few areas in Thoouthukudi city and the Corporation employees drained the stagnant water.

Rainfall recorded in differennt places in the district was (in mm): Kayathar 27, Kadambur 11, Tiruchendur 10, Thoothukudi 8, Kayalpattinam 7, Kulasekarapattinam 5, Soorangudi 2and Kovilpatti 1.