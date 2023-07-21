Thoothukudi doctors rectify grave spinal injury; make paralysed youth walk

July 21, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A complex surgical procedure in Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has given a new lease of life to a youth who sustained a grave spinal cord injury and consequently suffered paralysis.

As the speeding bike of A. Maideen, 20, of Arockiyapuram on Thoothukudi outskirts skidded off the road on June 15, the youth suffered multiple injuries. He could not breath properly when onlookers helped him get up on his feet. To his shock, Mr. Maideen could not put his legs on the ground firmly and within the next few minutes, both the legs became senseless. He could not even move the hands properly due to paralysis.

When he was rushed to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, an MRI scan done on his spinal cord revealed that he had suffered a severe cervical spinal injury - C-5 had been smashed completely in the accident and the damaged bone was protruding. Mr. Maideen was battling for life and was put on ventilator.

“After giving artificial respiration, the patient was shifted to the operation theatre without delay for a most complex surgical intervention, which has been done so far only in leading well-equipped hospitals in the State. However, a team of doctors took this case as a challenge and started the surgery,” said Dean G. Sivakumar.

Neuro surgeons Ganapathi Vel Raman, Raja S. Vignesh and Chokkaiya Raja, anaesthetist Manorama and doctors Balaramakrishnan and Sumathi performed the marathon surgery.

Dr. Sivakumar said the crushed C-5 was removed and DAS Ultra Cervical Cage System was fitted to stabilise him and give him life-long remedy. The surgery which would have cost ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh in any private hospital has been done free of cost under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He was discharged on July 6.

After the surgery, physiotherapy sessions started. “Much to our surprise, Mr. Maideen started rapidly responding to the treatment. While the legs regained its strength to a great extent, the patient could do some work with his hands. After a brief physiotherapy, he can walk without anyone’s help. Within the next eight months, the physiotherapy will get him back his stamina to do all the work on his own,” said Dr. Sivakumar.

“I’m alive today only because of the doctors here. The post-operative care is excellent. The nurses and physiotherapists are improving my quality of life every day through exercises,” said Mr. Maideen.

Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and Dr. Raja Vignesh were present.