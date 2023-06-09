Thoothukudi district receives ₹ 12.96 crore for installing drip and micro irrigation systems

June 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district has received ₹ 12.96 crore to be disbursed as subsidy to farmers during this financial year for installing drip and micro irrigation systems to nourish horticulture crops.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj said in a statement that the subsidy received for this fiscal would ensure the installation of drip irrigation equipment to nourish the horticultural crops raised on 1,600 hectares. The subsidy would be given to the small and the marginal farmers who would get cent per cent subsidy for the drip irrigation systems to be installed in their ranches up to 5 acres for watering the horticultural crops while the quantum of subsidy for other farmers with maximum area of 12.50 acres would be 75%.

Under the micro irrigation scheme, the farmers would be given ₹ 25,000 for sinking deep borewell, ₹ 15,000 for fitting diesel or electric motors, ₹ 10,000 for laying pipes to carry water from the deep borewell and ₹ 40,000 for constructing ground-level sump.

Aspiring farmers should apply with the Assistant Directors of Horticulture concerned with copies of computer chitta, adangal, family card, Aadhaar card, sketch of the land, 3 passport size photos, water – soil health card, bank passbook and the tahsildar’s certificate authorizing the applicant as small or marginal farmer.

For more information and clarifications, the applicant farmers may conatact Assistant Director of Horticulture, Tiruchendur (97505 49687), Kayathar (87549 14381), Vilaathikulam (99765 31000), Karungulam (96003 42052), Sattankulam (72003 74319), Thoothukudi (63742 75754), Srivaikundam (99947 10257), Alwarthirunagari (90470 44550), Pudur (63795 98595), Kovilpatti (97514 59404), Ottapidaaram (86107 41108) and Udangudi (99424 09729).