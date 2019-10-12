Thoothukudi district gets ready for monsoon

The district administration, which has identified 36 vulnerable areas prone to flooding, will deploy as many teams in the district during the ensuing north east monsoon to carry-out relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the disaster management review meet held at the Collectorate on Saturday, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said the 36 ‘vulnerable areas’ prone to flooding during the monsoon has been identified and 36 relief and rescue operation teams, comprising personnel from police, revenue, fire and rescue personnel, public health, animal husbandry, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation departments would be deployed in these spots.

Women, children, physically and mentally challenged persons, senior citizens and cattle should be rescued first from the affected areas.

The officials should download TN SMART app on their mobiles so as to understand the real-time situation in the district.

The information and the alerts the officials get through this app would enable them to be prepared for any eventuality, he said.

Relief camps should be provided with adequate drinking water, power, medicines and other facilities and generators with adequate fuel should be kept ready round-the-clock.

“Schools, anganvadis, community halls and other places, which are to be used as relief camps should be inspected in advance and the buildings should be checked properly for its safety,” Mr. Sandeep said.

A team of fire and rescue services personnel and Sri Sathya Sai Disaster Management Team gave a demonstration on relief and rescue operations in case of flood as part of the review meet.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and senior officials participated in the meeting.